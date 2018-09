CHICAGO (CBS) — Hundreds gathered on Chicago’s West Side on Saturday to say goodbye to six of the ten children recently killed in a Little Village apartment fire.

Six white caskets were carried out of Our Lady of Tepeyac Church after Saturday’s services.

Many of the people paying their respects were wearing white t-shirts airbrushed with the names of those killed in last weekend’s fire.

The four other children killed in the fire will be laid to rest next week.