CHICAGO (CBS) — A wrong-way driver is blamed for a deadly crash on the Indiana Toll Road.

Four people were killed four people including one child. A father, mother and son all died when when that wrong-way driver crashed into their jeep early Saturday morning.

Three children have lost their parents and their brother, all because a woman was driving the wrong way on the Indiana Toll Road.

State police said they are waiting on a toxicology report to find out if the wrong-way driver was drunk.

A driver with no headlights was heading west in the east bound lane of the Indiana Toll Road here near Grant Street in Gary.

A Toyota crashed into a jeep. Inside, a couple and their four kids, ages 7 months through 14 years old. The couple and their 14 year-old-son died on scene.

The 25-year-old driver of the Toyota Camry, Tiara Davis, also died on scene.

Two of the couple’s three daughters are fighting for their lives at Comer Children’s Hospital. One is at Advocate Christ all in what authorities said is critical condition.