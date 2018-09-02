CHICAGO (CBS) — Well over 1,000 additional Chicago police officers are teaming up with federal law enforcement this Labor Day weekend.

The goal is to try to get violence down for a fourth year in a row.

CBS 2’s Mike Puccinelli has the story.

The state’s top prosecutor rode along with the Chicago Police Superintended Eddie Johnson to try to get a sense of what is fueling the violence on the city’s streets.

The latest shooting happened early Sunday morning on Chicago’s South Side on West 108th Street and Princeton Avenue.

That’s where two young men were shot and critically wounded. They were rushed to the hospital as investigators search for evidence back at the scene.

Earlier in the weekend, police arrested more than 100 people in a city-wide raid. Among them, 60 ex-felons. A dozen guns were also confiscated.

The federal prosecutor for the Northern District of Illinois wanted to see for himself how police and federal partners are working together.

“I want to see what’s going on in the neighborhoods,” said U.S. Attorney John Lausch. “We need to put our resources in the right place and so for me to to see what it’s like the in the neighborhoods, that’s real important too.”