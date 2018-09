CHICAGO (CBS) — The CTA will once again offer free bus and train rides to students and accompanying adults on the first day of school.

Last year, the program provided 130,000 free rides to students and their guardians.

For the rest of the school year, elementary and high school students can ride for 75 cents.

That’s from 5:30 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. when school is in session.