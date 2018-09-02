(AP) — The Chicago Bears have acquired star pass rusher Khalil Mack from the raiders in a massive trade that sends two first-round draft picks to Oakland.

Mack held out for the entire offseason and preseason, seeking a new, long-term contract rather than play under the final year of his rookie deal that would have earned him $13.8 million.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden, in his biggest move since returning to the sideline from the broadcast booth, accommodated the 27-year-old Mack on Saturday.

A person with direct knowledge of the trade told the Associated Press that Oakland will get first-round selections in 2019 and 2020, a sixth-rounder next year and a third-rounder in 2020.

Oakland also included its second-round selection in 2020. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been announced.

The fifth overall selection in the 2014 draft, Mack is a two-time all-pro and the 2016 nfl defensive player of the year.

Mack has played in every game for Oakland the past four seasons, with 231 primary tackles, 40 1-2 sacks, and nine forced fumbles.

Since entering the league, Mack leads all players with 185 1/2 quarterback pressures and ranks second with 68 tackles for loss, according to Sportradar.

He is one of the most versatile defenders in the NFL and joins a Bears team lacking in star power.

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, the 2017 defensive player of the year, signed a six-year, $135 million deal Friday, with $87 million guaranteed, that made him the highest-paid defensive player in league history.

