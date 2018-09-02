CHICAGO (CBS) — Major traffic problems are expected late Monday morning when protesters will try to shut down the Kennedy Expressway at the Cumberland exit on Chicago’s North Side.

The Reverend Gregory Livingston, who organized a shutdown of Lake Shore Drive last month, plans to lead the march.

Protesters plan to walk on the Kennedy to the River Road exit on the O’Hare entrance road. Once there, they’ll form a human chain across the expressway.

The demonstrators are calling for action to lessen Chicago’s street violence, improve economic development and want for Mayor Rahm Emanuel to resign.