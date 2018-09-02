CHICAGO (CBS) — As you plan your Labor Day parties and barbecues, you might be thinking about an elevated cocktail to serve to your guests to celebrate the end of summer.

Scott Lobianco, a bar manager at the Broken Shaker joined CBS 2’s Vince Gerasole in the studio to share some ideas to shake up regular cocktails.

The master mixologist said spritz cocktails are a big trend right now.

“The low ABV (alcohol by volume) cocktail is a big trend right now,” said Lobianco. “I love (spritz cocktails) because they’re pretty easy to make. The spritz originated in Austria as a way to take higher proof wines and bring them down a bit with water.”

Below are recipes for the drinks featured on CBS 2. Visit the Broken Shaker site for more information on cocktails and other drink specials.

ST. GERMAIN SPRITZ

1.5 parts St. Germain

2 parts Martini Rossi prosecco

2 parts sparkling water

Garnish: lemon twist

Focus: Classic STG cocktail that is the main focus of STG and the embodiment of the product. Easy to build in large quantities.

LA ROSETTE

1/2 part St. Germain

Top with dry sparkling rosè

Garnish: Strawberry

Focus: showcase’s the true complexity of STG in a two ingredient cocktail. Great way to elevate a party.

GARDEN SPRITZ

.5 part Bombay Sapphire

.75 part St. Germain

.75 part fino sherry

.5 part lemon juice

1 part blooming garden cordial

4 part sparkling grapefruit soda

Garnish: cucumber ribbon and mint bouquet with flower

Focus: Great way to use up your end of the summer garden harvest. Bright, herbaceous, and as healthy as a cocktail can be.

AUTUMN SPRITZ

.75 parts St. Germain

1.5 parts Noilly Prat Amber Vermouth

1 part Amontillado Sherry

1 part Martini Rossi prosecco

1 part Soda Water

Garnish: Grapefruit half-moon, flower

Focus: Great cocktail as the Midwest summer comes to an end and brings in flavors of early autumn.