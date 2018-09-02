  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — A frightening scene near Navy Pier after a taxi hit eight pedestrians.

It happened around 4:30 Saturday afternoon.

Divvy bikes were strewn across the sidewalk as onlookers appeared in shock.

Police said a taxi and another vehicle collided, causing the taxi to go up on the sidewalk on Illinois under Lake Shore Drive.

“He hit the garbage cans and after that he hit the coolers. He hit some people on bikes,” said witness Jesse Ramirez.

The victims were taken to the hospital and were all in good condition.