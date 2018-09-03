CHICAGO (CBS) — An 11-year-old girl is in serious condition after getting shot in the chest in Chicago’s Pullman neighborhood.

The 11-year-old and a 17-year-old were shot while walking home Sunday night in the 11700 block of South Perry just before 10:30 p.m.

The girl is being treated at Stroger Hospital. Doctors are leaving the bullet in the girl’s upper right chest because they say taking it out would do more harm than good.

“I’m just hoping she’s okay,” said Alisia Galloway, the girl’s sister. She says she was picking up her little sister, Mahogany, at a friend’s house when they heard gunshots. “As soon as we said ‘Ready to go?’ a car pulled up and started shooting and I got Mahogany, my little sister, and her friend and got down.”

They hid on a porch, behind a metal wheelchair lift, now marked with a bullet hole that hit a 17-year-old in the hand. Another hit Mahogany in the chest.

“I heard a bullet smack the porch, so I pushed her over and she just said ‘I’m hit,’” Galloway recalled, saying she frantically tried to keep pressure on her sister’s wound, then tried to keep her awake. “I just knew she couldn’t go to sleep or sit down because she was gonna shut down.”

Two hours later and a few blocks away, more gunshots were fired.

A 26-year-old woman was shot in the left shoulder while sitting outside her home in the 100 block of West 119th Street around 12:40 a.m. She was taken to Christ Hospital in stable condition and is expected to be okay. People in the neighborhood are outraged by the gun violence in their community.

“It’s getting worse and worse each day. They say we’re going to get a solution. It’s not going to be a solution,” said Latricia Hunter, a parent who lives in the neighborhood.

The only description of the suspects is that they were driving a white sedan.

The shootings both happened within two blocks of a gang territory dividing line where neighbors say violence is rising.