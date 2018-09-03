  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)–An Amber Alert was issued Monday morning for a 3-year-old Milwaukee girl abducted early this morning.
Phoenix Dickens was taken from her home at 2:15 a.m. Sept. 3, according to the alert. She is two-feet, four-inches tall, 40 pounds with black hair and black eyes. She was last seen wearing a yellow T-shirt and purple and pink checkered pants.
Police said there are two male suspects armed with handguns. Police said the girl was initially placed in a red minivan and then may have moved to a different vehicle, possible a dark blue or black car.

The suspects are described as two black males armed with guns. They may be driving a dark-colored sedan with tinted windows or a red older-model minivan, authorities said.