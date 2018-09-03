CHICAGO (CBS)–A man from Arizona was shot to death Sunday night in the Rogers Park neighborhood on Chicago’s North Side.

Police said Shane Colombo, 25, of Sun City, Ariz. was walking in the 7600 block of North Clark Street Sept. 2 around 8:25 p.m. when he was caught in the crossfire of two people exchanging gunfire.

Colombo was struck in his abdomen and was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where was pronounced dead at 9:02 p.m., authorities said.

Area North detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.