CHICAGO (CBS)–A woman was attacked and sexually assaulted early Sunday morning in Chicago’s North Lawndale neighborhood.

Police issued a Community Alert Monday, a day after the woman, 43, was attacked at about 6 a.m. on the 1500 block of South Drake Avenue, police said.

She was walking alone when a man began talking to her, police said. He then grabbed her and pulled her into a nearby basement apartment, where he punched her in the face and sexually assaulted her.

The woman was able to get away, and was hospitalized with serious injuries at Mt. Sinai, police said.

The offender is described as a black male between 30-35-years old. He is about five-foot-eight with short black hair. He has a Chicago Bulls tattoo on his back.