CHICAGO (CBS)–A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot in suburban Homewood on Saturday, police said.

The medical examiner’s office identified the victim as Romane D. Taylor, Jr.

According to police, officers responded around 1:45 p.m. to 191st Street and Loomis Avenue for a report of shots fired.

Taylor was found with gunshot wounds and was rushed to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, authorities said.

Police say there is no imminent danger to the community, based on their initial investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Homewood Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit at 708-206-3420.