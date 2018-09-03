CHICAGO (CBS)–Anti-violence activists are planning to interrupt Labor Day traffic Monday afternoon on the Kennedy Expressway near O’Hare. Monday’s protest will be the third of its kind in recent months, where protesters have taken to Lake Shore Drive and the Dan Ryan Expressway to bring attention to Chicago’s violence problem.

Here are three things to know about today’s Kennedy Expressway protest:

1.) Reverend Gregory Livingston of New Hope Baptist Church in West Humboldt Park is organizing the Kennedy Expressway protest. Marchers are planning to shut down the Kennedy starting at noon, where people will walk onto the expressway at Cumberland before heading west toward River Road and O’Hare Airport.

2.) Chicago Police and Illinois State Police have met with march organizers and have advised them that walking on the highway is illegal. Illinois State Police Major David Byrd said police were working to prevent traffic interruptions. “Our goal is not to make an arrest, but we’re prepared for all contingencies,” Byrd said.

3.) Protestors are demanding action from the city to address Chicago’s gang violence epidemic. They are also calling on Mayor Rahm Emanuel to resign. The protest comes just a few days ahead of the murder trial of Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke, who killed 17-year-old Laquan McDonald in October 2014. Van Dyke is the first police officer charged with a fatal on-duty shooting in decades.

