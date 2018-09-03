CHICAGO (CBS) — Storms are continuing to sweep through Chicago and the surrounding suburbs. Cars in Lake County were stuck in high flood waters on the side of the road after severe storms in the area.

CBS 2’s Jim Williams reports a truck was submerged in water in a Highland Park parking lot. Flood waters in the area are widespread.

North Chicago Firefighter Josh Monroe said a woman’s car was stuck in flood waters.

“She drove under this viaduct. At the time, she could see the street, but then it flooded in on her and she got stuck,” he said. An ambulance took her to the hospital.

The heavy rain created pockets of floods in North Shore communities, damaged trees, and forced police to close roads, including the northbound section of Route 41 in Lake Forest. The sewers were no match for all the water. Some drivers had no choice, but to abandon their cars.

“It is a parking lot. Now it’s a lake parking lot,” said Jeff Altschl.

Precautions were taken at Muller Subaru in Highland Park. Before the floods, staff monitored the forecast ad workers dashed over.

“So if we see there’s a storm, then we’ll come and move all of our cars to get it out of the danger zone,” said Bob Czramek of Muller Subaru.

Drivers are urged to take alternative routes if there’s sitting water in the street.