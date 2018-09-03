CHICAGO (CBS)–A man pulled over for a traffic violation has been arrested and charged in connection with robberies in Lakeview, police said.

Dujuan Oliver, 27, is schedule to appear in bond court Monday at 26th Street and California Avenue.

Police said he was pulled over for making an illegal U-turn on the 4500 block of North Broadway and an officer recognized him as the person matching the descriptions provided by robbery victims in Lakeview.

Oliver is charged with felony attempted robbery, felony aggravated robbery, felony robbery and misdemeanor driving on a suspended license. He was also cited for making a U-turn within 100 feet of an intersection.