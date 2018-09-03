CHICAGO (CBS) — Heavy rain and damaging lightning left a trail of damage throughout Chicago and the surrounding suburbs.

Lightning hit a Cragin home early Monday night causing damage to the roof. The strike sent debris into gutters and to the ground. Firefighters put a tarp over the damage.

At Whalon Lake in Naperville, a 33-year-old father was struck by lightning and revived by paramedics as he bow-fished with his 13-year-old son. The teen injured his leg while running for help Monday.

“He was unresponsive, unconscious, no pulse. We found him in the water face up,” said Craig Minogue of the Naperville Fire Department.

The father was taken to a local hospital, but paramedics were able to find a pulse. His son is being treated for a non-life threatening leg injury.

The bricks on Tony Lovetts Brookfield home were no match for the Labor Day lightning.

“I was home watching T.V. The lightning flashed, the power went out for a second then came back out and I didn’t think anything happened,” Lovetts recalled.

There is now a hole in a Cragin home where firefighters worked to secure a tarp over where the lightning strike hit.

“It rattled the windows and everything and a few minutes later we are hearing the sirens,” said Aileen Fernandez, explain the moments before her home was damaged by lightning.

In North Chicago, a woman got stuck in the flood water and was forced to abandon her car and carefully walk through the heavy rain water.