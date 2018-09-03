CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Public Schools are celebrating a milestone after reaching a record-high graduation rate this year.

“78.2% of our students are graduating on time, and that’s a remarkable accomplishment considering just seven years ago, that number was just north of 50%,” said Dr. Janice Jackson, the CEO of Chicago Public Schools.

The record graduation rate at Westinghouse isn’t the only good news for CPS. Nearly half of the Class of 2018 have earned early college or career placement credit, including advanced education coursework, international, and “STEM” studies.

This number is a 50% increase from the graduating CPS class of 2014.