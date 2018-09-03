CHICAGO (CBS) — The pop-up storms created a free for all on the way to O’Hare Monday. Some people opted to get out of their cars in an effort to get to the airport on time for their flights.

CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross reports crews worked to unclog drains on 190 near the Mannheim. The problem required workers to dig in knee-deep runoff. Heavy equipment was called in to whisk away the water.

The intense gridlock was caused by the intense downpours. The rate of rain turned interstate barriers or retaining walls into makeshift waterfalls.

The cleanup extended outside the airport, where city crews removed excess water and swept it away.

Cell phone video captured images of the storm leaving its mark inside one gate at O’Hare Airport. The departure area was packed with many delayed passengers.

Charlotti Vonprittwitz’ departure had already been pushed back, likely due to the weather. Other flights were cancelled.

“So now we’re here at the airport, stuck for another three hours,” said Vonprittwitz.

According to the city of Chicago, O’Hare Airport experienced 474 cancellations on Monday. Delays are currently around 55 minutes.