CHICAGO (CBS)–Former Naperville Mayor George Pradel, who served the west suburban community for 20 years, has died.

Pradel had been diagnosed with cancer several weeks ago, according to online postings by his family. He was in hospice care over the weekend, and passed away at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, his family says.

“Our dad passed away, peacefully, surrounded by his three children, just as he wanted,” the post from Pradel’s sons George and Gary and daughter Carol.

The family on Sunday invited the public to send messages to Pradel, who served as Naperville’s mayor for 20 years. By Monday afternoon, about 110,000 people had visited a website the family had set up.

“Our family is overwhelmed (to say the least) by the love and support we’ve seen from all of you,” a message posted to the website Monday by Pradel’s family reads.

Funeral arrangements for Pradel, 80, are pending.