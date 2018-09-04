  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMHot Bench
    2:30 PMHot Bench
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Former Naperville Mayor George Pradel, George Pradel, Naperville, Naperville Mayor George Pradel death

CHICAGO (CBS)–Former Naperville Mayor George Pradel, who served the west suburban community for 20 years, has died.

Pradel had been diagnosed with cancer several weeks ago, according to online postings by his family. He was in hospice care over the weekend, and passed away at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, his family says.

george pradel Former Naperville Mayor George Pradel Has Died

George Pradel, a former Naperville mayor who served the city for 20 years, is in hospice care, his family says. (www.pradel.com)

“Our dad passed away, peacefully, surrounded by his three children, just as he wanted,” the post from Pradel’s sons George and Gary and daughter Carol.

The family on Sunday invited the public to send messages to Pradel, who served as Naperville’s mayor for 20 years. By Monday afternoon, about 110,000 people had visited a website the family had set up.

“Our family is overwhelmed (to say the least) by the love and support we’ve seen from all of you,” a message posted to the website Monday by Pradel’s family reads.

Funeral arrangements for Pradel, 80, are pending.

 

 