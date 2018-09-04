  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMHot Bench
    2:30 PMHot Bench
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Van Dyke Murder Trial
Jason Van Dyke attends a court hearing on Tuesday, July 17. (Credit: pool photo)

Here are the main characters in the Jason Van Dyke murder trial.

Jason Van Dyke

Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke sits with his father on Thursday morning, May 5, 2016 before approaching judge Vincent Gaughan at the Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago.

(Nancy Stone/Chicago Tribune/Pool)

Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke has been charged in the murder of Laquan McDonald. Van Dyke shot McDonald 16 times on October 20, 2014. Cook County prosecutors charged Van Dyke with first-degree murder in November 2015, and he was formally indicted a month later.

Laquan McDonald

laquan mcdonald1 List Of Key Players In Jason Van Dyke Murder Trial

Laquan McDonald (Supplied Photo)

Laquan McDonald was shot and killed by Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke on October 20, 2014. McDonald was shot 16 times as he walked away from police and was armed only with a pocket knife.

Judge Vincent Gaughan

Cook County judge presiding over the Van Dyke trial. Gaughan presided over trials for R. Kelly’s child pornography charges and Brown’s Chicken massacre. He has been a judge since 1991.

Tina Hunter, Laquan McDonald’s mother 

Judge Vincent Gaughan ruled Hunter has to comply with a defense attorney subpoena or be barred from attending the trial. She appeared in court but before she could take the witness stand the judge cleared the courtroom so the public and media could not hear her testimony.

 

Joseph McMahon

 

joseph mcmahon1 List Of Key Players In Jason Van Dyke Murder Trial

Kane County State’s Attorney Joseph McMahon speaks to reporters at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago (Credit: CBS)

 Kane County State’s Attorney Joseph McMahon was appointed to take over the prosecution of  Van Dyke. Gaughan agreed in June to appoint a special prosecutor after Cook County State’s Attorney Anita Alvarez recused herself from the case. McMahon was appointed Kane County State’s Attorney in November 2010. Before he was appointed Kane County State’s Attorney, he was in the private practice of law, representing small and mid-sized organizations as their outside general counsel.

 

Daniel Herbert

daniel herbert List Of Key Players In Jason Van Dyke Murder Trial

Daniel Herbert (Credit: Chicago Tribune Pool Photo)

Herbert is Van Dyke’s defense attorney.  He is a former Chicago Police Officer, former Cook County prosecutor, and former in-house attorney for the Fraternal Order of Police.