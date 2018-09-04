CHICAGO (CBS) — Six people were injured when a car plunged off a bridge over Lake Shore Drive early Tuesday morning, possibly because the driver was driving under the influence, according to Chicago police.

Police said the car was headed south on Lake Shore Drive, when the drive lost control while trying to exit at LaSalle Drive, and the car went off the bridge, falling into a construction zone near North Avenue Beach around 2:30 a.m.

Six people are in area hospitals and a driver in custody for DUI after a car goes flying off LSD bridge into a construction zone. @cbschicago @Derrickcyoung @loukleinberg pic.twitter.com/y5YNRqhAu0 — Raul Moreno (@RaulMoren0) September 4, 2018

Chicago firefighters and several passersby who witnessed the crash helped the victims get out of the vehicle.

“We got two ladies out, but it was one stuck in the car, and two had a split head open,” witness Mateo Watson said.

Police said the driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The driver and five passengers were taken to the hospital, but their injuries were not considered life-threatening.

A tow truck uprighted the car several hours later, and a crane was brought in to move some of the construction equipment damaged in the crash.

No lanes of Lake Shore Drive were closed due to the crash.