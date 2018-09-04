CHICAGO (CBS)–Two priests from northwest suburban Arlington Heights were arrested in Miami Beach on Monday after allegedly engaging in a sex act inside a parked vehicle.

The priests, Diego L. Berrio, 39; and Edwin M. Cortez, 30, both reside at San Juan Diego Mission on the 2300 block of North Wilke Road.

According to arrest reports from the Miami Beach Police Department, someone called police after seeing two men engaged in oral sex inside of a black Volkswagen parked on the 1300 block of Ocean Drive at 3:20 p.m. on Labor Day.

The report notes the vehicle’s windows had no tinting and the sex act was being performed in full view of passerby on the busy street, which is a popular hotspot for tourists and nightlife.

When the officer approached the car, he reports seeing Berrio sitting in the passenger side of the vehicle performing oral sex on Cortez, who was in the driver’s seat, according to the police report.

Cortez’s pants were unzipped and open and his genitalia was exposed, the report says.

Berrio and Cortez did not notice the police officer right away, and he had to knock on the window.

Both Berrio and Cortez reported their occupations as priests to police.

Berrio and Cortez were both charged with lewd and lascivious behavior. Cortez faces a charge of indecent exposure.

The Archdiocese of Chicago declined to comment and said the matter was being examined.

Berrio, according to his bio on the San Juan Diego Mission website, was ordained as a priest in 2008 by His Eminence Cardinal Francis George. He has been affiliated with St. Edna in Arlington Heights, Domitilla in Hillside, and the Metropolitan Tribunal of the Archdiocese of Chicago.