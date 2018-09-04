CHICAGO (CBS) — Three teenagers were wounded late Monday night in a shooting in the South Shore neighborhood. Police said the victims were sitting on the hood of a car parked near 72nd and Bennett shortly before 11 p.m., when another vehicle drove by and someone inside opened fire.

A 19-year-old man was shot in the head, and was taken to the University of Chicago trauma center in critical condition.

An 18-year-old woman was shot in the leg, and was in serious condition at the University of Chicago.

Another 18-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the back, and refused to be taken to the hospital.

No one was in custody Tuesday morning.

Area Central detectives were investigating.