MONTCLAIR, N.J. (AP) — Shouting at points during a 40-minute speech for a Democratic congressional candidate in New Jersey, former Vice President Joe Biden made it clear that he was unhappy with the direction of the country under President Donald Trump.

“I’m sick and tired of being sick and tired of what’s going on in this country,” Biden said at the Montclair State University campaign rally for Democratic candidate Mikie Sherrill.

Biden also stressed to the crowd that the upcoming November midterm elections are “the most important election any of us have voted in so far,” NJ.com reported .

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy was also in attendance at the Wednesday rally, where he said “we need leaders who talk with us one on one and don’t tweet at us.”

Sherrill is vying for retiring Republican Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen’s seat in northern New Jersey, and will face Jay Webber, a Republican state assemblyman, in November.

Webber’s campaign said in a statement that Biden’s appearance showed Sherrill was “beholden to Democrat Party bosses.”

But Biden didn’t focus much of his attention on Sherrill during his speech, taking a more national tone at times.

“We must re-establish American values — Democrat and Republican,” Biden said. “This is not who we are. This is not the America I know.”

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.