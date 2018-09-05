CHICAGO (CBS) — Residents in one north side neighborhood have seen an increase in accidents, claiming it is only a matter of time before someone is seriously injured or killed if changes are not made at a dangerous intersection.

CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reports the Big Oaks neighborhood at Nagle Avenue and Strong Street is proving to be a very dicey intersection.

A small fender bender accident was caught on surveillance video on Wednesday, just one of several accidents Tommy Nava’s security camera has recorded in recent weeks.

“I was inside the house and we heard a screeching sound,” Nava recalled.

The incident happened Tuesday as a driver tried jetting across four lanes of traffic at Nagle and Strong in the Big Oaks neighborhood.

“One of these days, somebody’s going to get hit, seriously injured, or worse,” Nava said. “It’s definitely a safety issue.”

“It’s always an accident or close to an accident,” said Sue Valkman, a neighbor.

At least two of the accidents at the intersection ended up in Valkman’s front yard.

“They are going to fast north and south and boom!” Valkman said.

Traffic barely slows down and drivers tend to blow right through the cross walk at the intersection.

“There’s people walking by here all the time. There’s children, they cross the street,” Nava said.

Neighbors are also pointing to drivers’ speed and congestion as problems contributing to the problem.

CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar spoke with 45th Ward Alderman John Arena’s office. His chief of staff said they are aware of some of the issues along Nagle and are working with the Chicago Department of Transportation to explore the best options for the stretch of road.