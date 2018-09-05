NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A plane from Dubai landed at JFK Airport and was held away from the terminal under quarantine after several passengers on board reported feeling sick.

The Emirates Airbus A380 arrived at Terminal 4 and was met by the Centers for Disease Control and Port Authority police. Three passengers have been transported to a local hospital.

Emirates Flight 203 landed in New York Wednesday shortly after 9 a.m. with 500 people on board.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m., Emirates Airlines said only 10 passengers from Dubai had taken ill. Previous reports estimated the number of sick passengers at closer to 100 people.

“On arrival, as a precaution, they were attended to by local health authorities,” it said. “All others will disembark shortly. The safety & care of our customers is our first priority.”

Statement: Emirates can confirm that about 10 passengers on #EK203 from Dubai to New York were taken ill. On arrival, as a precaution, they were attended to by local health authorities. All others will disembark shortly. The safety & care of our customers is our first priority. — Emirates Airline (@emirates) September 5, 2018

The flight did not go to a terminal but was directed to a hard stand area as emergency medical response teams investigated the cause of the illness.

A government source briefed on situation said there was no evidence of a security or terror issue. Emirates‘ home office told U.S. officials it believes this incident was caused by food poisoning.

Eric Phillips, spokesman for Mayor Bill de Blasio, posted that the plane had made a stop in Mecca and passengers may have been exposed to a flu epidemic underway in the city.

Flight started in Dubai and stopped in Mecca, which is experiencing a flu outbreak. Early indications point to that as a POSSIBILITY. More to come https://t.co/61C2Lnc29z — Eric Phillips (@EricFPhillips) September 5, 2018

Other travelers at JFK also posted updates from the airport:

A dozen protesters police cars meeting my retienen flight to JFK. What’s up @emirates ? pic.twitter.com/qjpbQbfF4K — Larry Coben (@LarryCoben) September 5, 2018

Photos from Chopper 2 showed the flight crew on the ground meeting with officals.

