CHICAGO (CBS)–The O’Hare Oasis closed at midnight on Sept. 4, 2018.

Fast food restaurants like McDonald’s, Starbucks and Auntie Anne’s have bridged the Tri-State toll road for nearly 60 years, offering motorists a convenient place to fuel up on gas, coffee and snacks.

The Illinois Tollway Authority said the O’Hare Travel Plaza, one of handful of its kind, was torn down as part of an ongoing expansion of Interstate 294.

The closure will put more than 100 people out of work, and take away quick access to at least 10 restaurants. But the convenience stores and gas stations will remain open.

The iconic building is being demolished to make way for an extra lane of traffic on each side of the Tri-State.