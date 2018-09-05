CHICAGO (CBS)–A two-engine airplane circled DuPage Airport Wednesday afternoon for about 90 minutes after the nose gear failed to deploy properly.

A video shows the small Cessna 340 plane wobbling in the air before it eventually lands on a runway, coming to a nose-down stop with its tail sticking up.

Fire trucks and ambulances waited on the runway below as the plane circled above the airport to burn off fuel before attempting the emergency landing.

The two people in the plane appeared uninjured, according to video footage obtained by CBS 2.

The plane was towed off the runway shortly after the landing.