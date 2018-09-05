CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police have released several grainy pictures of three suspects in the slaying of Northwestern University graduate student Shane Colombo, hoping someone might recognize one of the people seen running through a Bank of America parking lot after the shooting late Sunday night.

Police said Colombo, 25, was walking near Clark and Howard streets in the Rogers Park neighborhood around 8:25 p.m. Sunday, when two other men began shooting at each other, and Colombo was caught in the crossfire.

Colombo was rushed to Presence Saint Francis Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after 9 p.m.

Police said three men were seen running through the parking lot of a Bank of America less than a block from the scene of the shooting just after Colombo was gunned down.

The images of the suspects are grainy, but police are hoping someone can identify the people caught on camera.

Colombo, a promising young researcher from Riverside, California, was new to the Chicago area and was an incoming PhD student at Northwestern. University officials said they are shocked and saddened by Colombo’s tragic death.

Colombo came to Northwestern with impressive credentials in the study of psychology; but his plans to start a doctoral program were cut short when he was shot and killed.

“We condemn this awful and senseless act of violence. This is a terrible loss for our community. We all feel grief and heartbreak for Shane and his loved ones,” Northwestern officials said in a statement Monday.

Anyone who recognizes any of the suspects caught on camera should contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.