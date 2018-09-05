(CBS) – In an extraordinary op-ed piece posted on the New York Times website, a senior White House official says members of the White House staff are working to thwart parts of President Trump’s agenda and to save him from his “worst inclinations” that may harm the nation.
The article headlined, “I Am Part Of The Resistance Inside The Trump Administration,” says the group is working secretly because they “believe our first duty is to this country, and the president continues to act in a manner that is detrimental to the health of our republic.”
“The root of the problem is the president’s amorality. Anyone who works with him knows he is not moored to any discernible first principles that guide his decision-making.”
The op-ed makes clear that this clandestine effort does not extend to all parts of Trump’s agenda. It cites successes, like “effective deregulation, historic tax reform, a more robust military and more.”
The author says officials overseeing executive branch agencies “will privately admit their daily disbelief at the commander in chief’s comments and actions. Most are working to insulate their operations from his whims.”
When Trump learned of the article, he was not happy, Bloomberg’s Jennifer Jacobs reports.
CBS News has the video:
Shortly after the article posted, the hashtag #25thAmendmentNow—a reference to the amendment to the Constitution that allows for the removal of a president who is “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office”-was trending.
A former top Obama political adviser was not impressed.
And the guessing game began: Who is this anonymous official? The New York Times may have provided a pronoun clue:
And can Times reporters pursue the identity and publish the findings?