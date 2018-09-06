ON TRIALChicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke Accused Of Murder After Shooting Laquan McDonald 16 Times
CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago cab driver died Tuesday evening, two days after he was beaten in a fight while driving his taxi in the West Loop Gate neighborhood.

Around 3:45 p.m. Sunday, 64-year-old Anis Tungekar and a 30-year-old man began arguing near Jefferson Street and Washington Boulevard.

It’s not clear what started the dispute, but it quickly got out of control.

Tungekar was beaten so severely, he was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead Tuesday at about 5:45 p.m.

anis tungekar Cab Driver Dies Two Days After Unspeakable Beating; My Father Died A Violent Death

Anis Tungekar, 64, died two days after he was beaten near Jefferson and Washington on the Near West Side on Sept. 2, 2018. (Credit: Omar Tungekar)

Detectives have questioned the 30-year-old man involved in the fight, but so far he has not been charged.

Tungekar’s son was in New York when his father was beaten, and he flew to Chicago to see his dad as he fought for his life in the hospital. He said his father’s face was almost unrecognizable due to his injuries.

“My father died a violent death. No one deserves to be beaten to death, and leaving behind children and a wife with all these questions is unspeakable ,” Omark Tungekar said.

img 8445 Cab Driver Dies Two Days After Unspeakable Beating; My Father Died A Violent Death

Anis Tungekar (Credit: Omar Tungekar)

Anis Tungekar would wake up at 4 a.m. every day to work so he could provide for his wife and family.

“I think that people should that my father is a person who made many sacrifices for the people that he cared about, for his kids, trying to make sure that we had good education, could do more than what he was able to achieve driving a cab in Chicago,” his son said.

Omar said he wants anyone who might have witnessed the beating to call police.

“If anyone has information that can help us piece together what happened, it goes a long way to bringing some peace to our minds,” he said.