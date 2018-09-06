CHICAGO (CBS) — The Emanuel administration and Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan have reached an agreement that police officers must file a report every time they point their gun at someone, as part of a draft draft consent decree implementing widespread reforms at the Chicago Police Department.

That issue had been the last sticking point in a draft consent decree announced by Madigan and Mayor Emanuel in July.

“Knowing when police officers point their guns at someone will allow CPD to improve officer and community safety,” Madigan said in a statement Thursday. “I believe this is critical in achieving true reform of the Chicago Police Department.”

In a statement Thursday morning, the mayor did not address the specifics of the agreement about requiring officers to report whenever they point their guns at someone, but said he’s proud of the work done to reach a deal on the federal consent decree.

“This consent decree will cement the reforms we have made in recent years and drive future reforms in the years ahead – strengthening our police department and improving our public safety,” Emanuel said. “I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. Chicago is on the road to reform, and there will be no U turns.”

This morning the City, the Police Department and the Attorney General finalized the last element of a consent decree we have been working together on for more than a year. Chicago is on the road to reform, and there will be no U-turns. Full statement: pic.twitter.com/o20oQxckeT — Mayor Rahm Emanuel (@ChicagosMayor) September 6, 2018

The draft agreement includes changes to police use of force, training, supervision, discipline, oversight, and more.

At a hearing Thursday morning, Madigan’s office and the city revealed an agreement to provide new guidance on when officers “should and should not point a firearm at a person” by Jan. 1, 2019.

“CPD will also clarify in policy that officers will only point a firearm at a person when objectively reasonable under the totality of the circumstances,” the agreement states.

Consent Decree draft language includes that @Chicago_Police "officers will only point a firearm at a person when objectively reasonable under the totality of the circumstances." Officers will also have to "promptly" report that they pointed a gun at someone. @cbschicago #chicago — Mai Martinez (@MaiReports) September 6, 2018

The new rules also will require officers to document each time a firearm is pointed at someone. Those officers’ immediate supervisors also must be notified of each incident, and the city must electronically link all such reports to regular police reports and body camera recordings of the incident.

The city also will set up a designated unit at the Police Department to regularly review and audit reports of officers pointing their guns at people. Reviews must happen within 30 days of each incident, and identify whether the officer violated department policy. The unit also will be tasked with identifying any patterns of such incidents.

Beginning in 2020, an independent monitor appointed to oversee the city’s compliance with the consent decree also will conduct annual reviews of reports of officers pointing their weapons at someone, and recommend any necessary changes to how those reports are filed.

U.S. District Judge Robert Dow must approve the final consent decree before it goes into effect. First, approximately 1,700 written comments from the public must be reviewed. Dow also has scheduled two days of hearings on Oct. 24 and 25 to allow the public to weigh in on the consent decree before it is approved.

The Fraternal Order of Police has called the consent decree a sham, and vowed to fight it in court. The union has been especially critical of Madigan’s demand that officers document each time they point their firearm at a person, fearing that might make officers hesitate in a life-or-death situation.