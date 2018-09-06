CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were killed in a crash involving a Cook County Sheriff’s squad car Thursday morning in north suburban Niles.

Niles police said a Cook County Sheriff’s squad car was headed east on Dempster STreet, when it struck the passenger side of a Honda Accord at the intersection of Harlem Avenue.

A 69-year-old woman from Norridge who was driving the Accord, and a 60-year-old woman who was her passenger were taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Their names have not been released.

A 47-year-old sheriff’s officer also was taken to Lutheran General, but his injuries were not life-threatening.

The Major Crash Assistance Team from the North Regional Major Crimes Task Force was investigating the cause of the crash. The intersection has been blocked as police investigate, and Niles police said drivers should expect delays to last “several hours.”