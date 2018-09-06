(CBS) — The mother of a toddler who has fatally shot in the head in Gary has been charged in connection with the child’s death.

Dashana Mattica Fowler, 22 of Gary, was charged Thursday with one count of neglect of a dependent resulting in death and three counts of neglect of a dependent.

Two-year-old Jayla Miller died Wednesday, one day after police responded to a 911 call from the 1700 block of Polk Street, and found a girl who had suffered a gunshot wound to the head while inside her home.

She was rushed to Methodist Hospitals Northlake, and later airlifted to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she was pronounced dead Wednesday morning.

It was unclear whether the girl accidentally shot herself, if someone else shot her either intentionally, or if she was caught in some sort of crossfire or struck by a stray bullet.