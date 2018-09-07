CHICAGO (CBS)–A man from suburban Aurora was sentenced to 68 years in prison on Thursday for allegedly sexually assaulting two children, according to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s office.

Arturo Sanchez, 30, was convicted of predatory criminal sexual assault, six counts of criminal sexual assault, and six counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Sanchez allegedly sexually abused two children from a period spanning April 2011 and February 2016,

In addition to the prison term, Sanchez must register for life as a sexual offender in accordance with the Illinois Sexual Offender Registration Act.

Sanchez will receive credit for 940 days served in the Kane County jail, where he has been held since his arrest, the Kane County State’s Attorney’s office said in a statement.