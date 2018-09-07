Filed Under:Wrigley Field, Chicago Bears, Museum of Science and Industry, John G. Shedd Aquarium, Fall Out Boy, Free Days for Chicago Area Museums, Donut Fest at the Zoo

Chicago (CBS) – September is here, along with fun and exciting activities throughout the Chicago area. Here is a list of the top happenings in Chicago September 7 to 9.

1. Movies in the Parks

September 7 – September 16

Various Chicago Parks

At Dusk

Hollywood stars return to Chicago skies this summer, as Movies in the Parks brings big-screen entertainment to local parks for the eighteenth season. Featuring everything from classics from the Golden Age of Hollywood and retro childhood favorites, to the best family-friendly box office favorites from recent years. 

2. Chicago Bears Block Party

Saturday September 8

12:00PM – 10:00PM

Logan Square on Milwaukee Avenue,  Chicago

Food. Football. Fun. What else do you need to kick off the Bears’ new season. Join the Bears for the 2018 Miller Lite Chicago Bears Block Party, and start football season the best way Chicago knows how – tailgate, street fest, live music.

3. Donut Fest at the Zoo

Saturday September 8

11:00AM – 3:00PM

2001 N Clark St, Chicago

Taste some of the best donuts in Chicago while sipping on mimosas, beer, wine (for those of age!) and coffee and taking in views of the zoo’s amazing animals and gardens.

4. Fall Out Boy: The Mania Tour

Saturday September 8

7:00PM

Wrigley Field, Chicago

Grammy-nominated band Fall Out Boy will return to their hometown for a special homecoming milestone – their first-ever headline show at Chicago’s iconic Wrigley Field. Rise Against and Machine Gun Kelly will also perform.

5. Northern Illinois Airshow

Saturday September 8

12:00PM – 3:00PM

Waukegan National Airport

2358 W. Beach Rd., Waukegan

The Northern Illinois Airshow mission is to share the aviation experience with people of all ages by showcasing premier aviation exhibits of history, restoration, preservation, education, and to inspire the passion of flight with all ages.

6. Chicago German American Oktoberfest

Friday September 7 -Sunday September 9

Various Times

Lincoln Square (Western Avenue & Leland Avenue)-Chicago

Try authentic German food and traditional drinks. Dance to the music of German bands and spend the evening with friends while enjoying a fabulous festival.

7. Free Days for Chicago Area Museums

Alder Planetarium

Sunday September 9 – Sunday September 16

Shedd Aquarium

Friday September 7 – Sunday September 30

Museum of Science and Industry

Sunday September 9 – Wednesday 12

Bring the family out and enjoy free days at Chicago Area Museums, experience out of this world sights, unique underwater species and so much more.