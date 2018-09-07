Chicago (CBS) – September is here, along with fun and exciting activities throughout the Chicago area. Here is a list of the top happenings in Chicago September 7 to 9.
September 7 – September 16
Various Chicago Parks
At Dusk
Hollywood stars return to Chicago skies this summer, as Movies in the Parks brings big-screen entertainment to local parks for the eighteenth season. Featuring everything from classics from the Golden Age of Hollywood and retro childhood favorites, to the best family-friendly box office favorites from recent years.
Saturday September 8
12:00PM – 10:00PM
Logan Square on Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago
Food. Football. Fun. What else do you need to kick off the Bears’ new season. Join the Bears for the 2018 Miller Lite Chicago Bears Block Party, and start football season the best way Chicago knows how – tailgate, street fest, live music.
Saturday September 8
11:00AM – 3:00PM
2001 N Clark St, Chicago
Taste some of the best donuts in Chicago while sipping on mimosas, beer, wine (for those of age!) and coffee and taking in views of the zoo’s amazing animals and gardens.
4. Fall Out Boy: The Mania Tour
Saturday September 8
7:00PM
Wrigley Field, Chicago
Grammy-nominated band Fall Out Boy will return to their hometown for a special homecoming milestone – their first-ever headline show at Chicago’s iconic Wrigley Field. Rise Against and Machine Gun Kelly will also perform.
Saturday September 8
12:00PM – 3:00PM
Waukegan National Airport
2358 W. Beach Rd., Waukegan
The Northern Illinois Airshow mission is to share the aviation experience with people of all ages by showcasing premier aviation exhibits of history, restoration, preservation, education, and to inspire the passion of flight with all ages.
6. Chicago German American Oktoberfest
Friday September 7 -Sunday September 9
Various Times
Lincoln Square (Western Avenue & Leland Avenue)-Chicago
Try authentic German food and traditional drinks. Dance to the music of German bands and spend the evening with friends while enjoying a fabulous festival.
7. Free Days for Chicago Area Museums
Alder Planetarium
Sunday September 9 – Sunday September 16
Shedd Aquarium
Friday September 7 – Sunday September 30
Museum of Science and Industry
Sunday September 9 – Wednesday 12
Bring the family out and enjoy free days at Chicago Area Museums, experience out of this world sights, unique underwater species and so much more.