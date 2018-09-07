CHICAGO (CBS)–i

The workers include housekeepers, cooks, servers and doormen who claim the larger hotel chains they’re employed by do not offer year-round health care.

The strike is affecting 25 downtown convention and boutique hotels. Affected hotels include the Hyatt Regency Chicago, JW Marriott, Sheraton Grand, and Hilton Chicago.

Union contracts with UNITE HERE Local 1 expired on August 31, according to a press release from that union.

Striking hotel workers say they deserve sick days to see a doctor, workloads that keep them healthy, and wages that keep up with the cost of raising a family.