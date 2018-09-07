  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00AM
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Downtown Chicago Hotel Strike, Hilton, Hotel Strike Chicago, JW Marriott, Palmer House, Sheraton Grand

CHICAGO (CBS)–i

The workers include housekeepers, cooks, servers and doormen who claim the larger hotel chains they’re employed by do not offer year-round health care.

The strike is affecting 25 downtown convention and boutique hotels. Affected hotels include the Hyatt Regency Chicago, JW Marriott, Sheraton Grand, and Hilton Chicago.

Union contracts with UNITE HERE Local 1 expired on August 31, according to a press release from that union.

Striking hotel workers say they deserve sick days to see a doctor, workloads that keep them healthy, and wages that keep up with the cost of raising a family.

 

 