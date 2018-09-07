CHICAGO (CBS) — A Northwest Indiana mother wants answers after a hit-and-run driver seriously injures her teenage son.

Now she fears his dreams to serve his country may be over.

CBS 2’s Lauren Victory has the story from the University of Chicago Medical Center where the teen just finished up an MRI.

No broken bones, no internal bleeding but doctors in Indiana had the victim who eventually wants to be a marine transferred to the Chicago hospital for fear of neurological damage.

The family is waiting for results and an arrest.

As her 16-year-old son lies in a University of Chicago Hospital bed, Debbie Kelly appeals to the person who put him there.

“This has to be eating away at them. They have to have a conscience,” said Kelly.

Nehemiah Borrman who goes by “Neo” was out for a workout near his Crown Point home Thursday night.

“He really wants to be a marine so he goes out and he runs to build up his fitness,” said Kelly.

“The car was in his lane heading straight for him,” said Kelly.

A wrong-way driver slammed into the future cadet.

“He said he turned his head and saw them drive away. He doesn’t remember anything beyond that other than being tossed and flipping, landing in the grass,” said Kelly. “His vision went black. He was out there screaming for help and nobody heard him.”

He remembered a dark, older SUV. Lake County Sheriff’s deputies looked into it but “did not come up with any new information.”

“There was concern that there was trauma to his spinal cord and his neck,” Kelly said. “The first thing I thought about was ‘oh my god, if this destroys his dream,'” said Kelly. “You know he’s big about honor and dedication.”

And bravery, which this military hopeful’s mom hopes the hit and run suspect possesses too.

Neighbors said the road where he was hit is very dark at night and people often speed on it.