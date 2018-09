CHICAGO (CBS)–A car charged at Chicago police officers overnight as police responded to an aggravated assault at 95th and Perry, in Chicago’s Princeton Park neighborhood.

Police said two groups of people were shooting at each other around 1 a.m. A vehicle was trying to leave the scene when the driver drove toward officers but ended up hitting a fence.

Police said no one was injured and no shots were fired at officers.

Several people are in custody.