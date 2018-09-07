  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00AM
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chicago Police, Cyclist Killed Division and Cicero, Fatal Hit and Run

CHICAGO (CBS)–Chicago Police have released surveillance photos from a hit-and-run that killed a bicyclist last month.

Police say the cyclist was riding on Division and Cicero on Aug. 24 when he was hit by a vehicle. The driver left the scene and the cyclist later died.

hit and run pic Police Release Footage of Fatal Hit And Run

A dark-colored Jeep Patriot is seen on surveillance footage the night a cyclist was killed in a hit-and-run on Division and Cicero.

Video surveillance shows the driver stopping the vehicle a few blocks away, then driving off.

The vehicle seen in the footage appears to be a dark-colored, newer-model Jeep Patriot. It has a high-intensity LED light on the back license plate, police said.

 

 