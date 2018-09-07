CHICAGO (CBS)–Chicago Police have released surveillance photos from a hit-and-run that killed a bicyclist last month.

Police say the cyclist was riding on Division and Cicero on Aug. 24 when he was hit by a vehicle. The driver left the scene and the cyclist later died.

Video surveillance shows the driver stopping the vehicle a few blocks away, then driving off.

The vehicle seen in the footage appears to be a dark-colored, newer-model Jeep Patriot. It has a high-intensity LED light on the back license plate, police said.