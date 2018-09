CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police are searching for a 12-year-old boy that has been missing since Monday.

Jakown Brown was last seen on Van Buren Street near Kostner Avenue in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

He is five feet tall, weighs 95 pounds, and is known to frequent the area around Hefferan Elementary School.

The Area North Special Victims Unit is urging anyone with information to call Chicago Police.