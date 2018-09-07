CBS (CHICAGO)–The Chicago Fire Department is giving out free smoke detectors Friday in the Little Village neighborhood.

Crews are handing out detectors until 2 p.m. at the Engine 109 station near 24th and Kedzie.

Volunteers are available to help residents install the smoke detectors.

Cindy Gonzalez, a mother of five children, said she was unable to sleep after the massive fire that killed 10 children last month. Fire officials say there were no working fire alarms in the home.

“Think about it–always be prepared–don’t get them after something happens,” Gonzalez said.

Mental health professionals were also available Friday to help people cope with the tragedy.