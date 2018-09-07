CHICAGO (CBS)–A teenager was sexually assaulted in Chicago’s Morgan Park neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The 14-year-old girl was walking on the 1400 block of West 109th Place around 4 p.m. on Sept. 4 when she was attacked by a man in his 30’s, according to police.

Dressed in a black hoodie, the man approached her from behind and put her in a chokehold. He then dragged her into a white cargo van, police said.

Inside the van, he sexually assaulted her. She was able to escape and call police.

Anyone with information should call Area South detectives at 312-747-8271.