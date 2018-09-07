CHICAGO (CBS) — One of the biggest names in Cook County politics flip-flops and opens the door to running for mayor of Chicago.

CBS 2 has learned that Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle now wants the job. A number of politicians and consultants told CBS today that she called them saying she’s thinking about running.

Preckwinkle, 71, has been board president since 2010. Before that she was a five-term alderman in the Fourth Ward.

Today’s development is a reversal from what she said moments after Mayor Rahm Emanuel said he would not run for a third term.

“No, I got a job,” she said when ask if she would consider a mayoral campaign.