CBS (CHICAGO)–A woman was attacked Thursday morning around 6 a.m. as she walked into work near Chicago’s West Town neighborhood.

Police said the woman was walking into work on the 500 block of North Leavitt Street when an unknown man approached her on foot. He took out a handgun and demanded cash.

When she said she had no money, he forced her to walk into a gangway between two residences and told her to undress.

She was able to break away and scream for help. The man ran away.

The suspect is described as a black male between 18 and 20-years-old. He is about 5’7 and was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans with black gym shoes with a reflective material on the back.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central Detectives at 312-747-8380.