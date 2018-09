CHICAGO (CBS) — A 16-year-old boy is fighting for his life in the hospital after he was shot while he was riding his bike.

Chicago police officers collected evidence at the scene. It happened near West 25th Street and South Trumbull. Authorities said shots came from someone riding inside a white Honda sedan.

The incident happened shortly after 2:00 Saturday morning. The teen is said to be in critical condition.

No one is in custody.