CHICAGO (CBS) — Thousands of hotel employees are continuing their strike on Saturday in what’s being described as the first-ever citywide strike at 25 hotels.

In Chicago, dozens of hotel employees first hit the picket lines outside the Palmer Hotel on Friday.

Unite Here Local 1 represents close to 6,000 employees on strike now. They’re negotiating with hotel companies for a new labor contract. Employees have been working without one since the end of August.

The workers said they want better wages and healthcare.

“We work hard for the job,” said striking hotel worker Chiquitta Rivers. “They don’t want to give us anything and for us, for me, the health insurance is the most important thing. That’s what I’m fighting for.”

A spokesperson for the Hilton Hotel said the strike will have minimal impact on their operations. They’re confident a fair agreement is going to be reached.

Union workers said they intend to stay on strike until that happens.