CHICAGO (CBS) — High waves swept a man into Lake Michigan Authorities found him and took him to the hospital Saturday morning where he later died.

CBS 2’s Vi Nguyen has the story.

Rescue crews spent about two hours searching for the man before he washed up on shore near Oak Street Beach.

Responders got the call early Saturday morning around 5:40. Chicago Police said the 26-year-old man was taken to the Northwestern Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The choppy waves made it difficult at times for rescue boats in the water. The search happened as the National Weather Service issued a warning for high waves and flooding along the lakeshore, including the bike path.

Northeast winds are breezy area wide this weekend, especially so near Lake MI. This will result in high waves that may cause immediate lakeside flooding, including parts of the Chicago bike path. This will also make for dangerous swimming. https://t.co/noglA31Xzc #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/t12tE6nBs7 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) September 8, 2018

The National Weather Service said the conditions will continue through Monday morning.

Authorities are asking people to stay out of the water.