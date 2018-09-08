CHICAGO (CBS) — Victims’ families are marching in the street and demanding answers regarding unsolved murder cases.

It was in June when the body of 26-year-old Shantieya Smith was found inside a garage in North Lawndale. Her murder has yet to be solved.

Smith’s family members and the families of other people whose murders remain unsolved are marching with community and faith-based leaders.

The march will take place in the Lawndale neighborhood and head to the location where Smith’s body was found.

The event will conclude with a question and answer session with Illinois State Senator Patricia Van Pelt.